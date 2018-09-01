Bryant feels he'll start at Texas A&M

Kelly Bryant feels he performed fairly well in second-ranked Clemson’s 48-7 season-opening win over Furman on Saturday at Death Valley.

Bryant, who started the game at quarterback, completed 10-of-16 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for a 35-yard touchdown in the second half.

“I think I did pretty good,” he said. “I could have been better in some areas. I missed some throws, but also I made a few plays. It’s just part of the game.”

Bryant believes he did enough against the Paladins to be Clemson’s starting quarterback again next week, when the team travels to play Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

“I definitely did, but it’s the coaches’ decision,” he said. “Everybody played well, so we’re going to watch the film, grade it and just get better for next week, whatever the coaches decide.”

Watch Bryant’s postgame interview with the media on TCITV: