Clemson lands commitment from big Georgia OL

Clemson has landed a verbal commitment from Canton (Ga.) Creekview 2020 offensive lineman John Williams.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound tackle announced his commitment to the Tigers while on campus for Saturday’s season opener vs. Furman.

Williams chose Clemson over offers from NC State, North Carolina, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Wisconsin among others.

“100% COMMITTED to Clemson University,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

The commitment comes less than two weeks after Williams receiving an offer from Clemson on Aug. 19.

After getting the offer, Williams told The Clemson Insider that it gave him a lot to think about.

“Since my first visit in eighth grade, I have always really liked the school as do my parents,” Williams said. “At every school visit I go on I always ask myself, if I was not playing football, could I see myself as just a student here? Clemson checks those boxes along with several others in my top list.”

Williams competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June and also visited Clemson for its junior day in March.

As a sophomore last season, Williams was an all-county performer for Creekview (6A classification). He was recently named one of the “Super Six” players in Cherokee County by the Cherokee Tribune.

He becomes the first offensive commitment in Clemson’s 2020 class and third total commitment, joining Hartsville (S.C.) defensive lineman Demonte Capehart and Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County linebacker Sergio Allen.