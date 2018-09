Clemson jumped out to a 7-0 lead with 7:50 to go in the first quarter on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Kelly Bryant to Amari Rogers. The drive consisted of four plays for 47 yards and covered 1:19.

The Tigers started the drive on their own 43-yard line, Bryant was 3-3 passing on the drive including the 40-yard touchdown on a fade rout to Rogers for his first touchdown in a Clemson uniform.