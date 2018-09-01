Dabo's Corner

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had plenty of praise for his defense and a number of freshmen that shined Saturday at Death Valley. The Tigers rolled to a 48-7 victory over Furman.
Watch Swinney’s press conference on TCITV:
Second-ranked Clemson wasted no time showing off its talent and ability in the 2018 season opener, jumping all over Furman, 48-7, Saturday at Death Valley. Quarterbacks Kelly Bryant and Trevor (…)
Kelly Bryant feels he performed fairly well in second-ranked Clemson’s 48-7 season-opening win over Furman on Saturday at Death Valley. Bryant, who started the game at quarterback, completed (…)
Albert Huggins played reporter and broke into the Kelly Bryant interview wiht a question. Bryant’s response was “I’m just here so I don’t get fined”. (…)
Second-ranked Clemson performed as expected with a 48-7 defeat of FCS foe Furman in Saturday’s season opener. The Clemson Insider gave out helmet stickers to Clemson players who put together impressive (…)
Clemson fans finally got to see freshman phenom Trevor Lawrence play in the second-ranked Tigers’ 48-7 victory over Furman Saturday at Death Valley. The quarterback threw three touchdowns while completing (…)
Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes as second-ranked Clemson beat Furman 48-7 to open the new season Saturday in front of 80,048 fans at Death Valley. Lawrence finished the (…)
Second-ranked Clemson opened its 2018 season with a 48-7 win over Furman on Saturday at Death Valley. Here’s a look back at how the Tigers earned the victory: What happened? Clemson (…)
Entering Saturday’s game, all eyes in Memorial Stadium and around the country seemed to be on the Clemson quarterbacks. Would Kelly Bryant pull away with the job in live action or would Trevor Lawrence (…)
Kelly Bryant broke free for a 35-yard rushing touchdown giving Clemson a 34-0 lead with 5:26 to play iin the third quarter. The drive totaled four plays for 79 yards in just 57 seconds. Bryant looked good on the (…)
Clemson fans got what they wanted early in the second quarter when freshman sensation Trevor Lawrence came in for starter Kelly Bryant. The freshman from Cartersville, Ga., found Tee Higgins and Cornell (…)