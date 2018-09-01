Dabo's Corner

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had plenty of praise for his defense and a number of freshmen that shined Saturday at Death Valley. The Tigers rolled to a 48-7 victory over Furman.

Watch Swinney’s press conference on TCITV:

 

