Elliott pleased with his offense in opener

Offensively, second-ranked Clemson moved the football at will Saturday with 571 total yards in a 48-7 victory over Furman at Death Valley.

After the game the media caught up with Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, who covered a number of topics from the quarterbacks to the production of the freshmen in Saturday’s game.

Elliott’s perspective on both Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence

“I thought both of them made plays, they led the team the way we expected them to after what we saw in practice. Both of them missed some but we found ways to make plays. I was pleased with their performance but obviously we will have to go and look at film. They both have opportunities to improve but I’m pleased with the performance.”

Elliott on the difference in production with different quarterbacks

“I couldn’t tell a difference between the two guys, from my perspective even though it’s happening fast. They both were able to move the ball up and down the field and make plays, so I don’t see a difference.”

Elliott on opening game jitters

“I thought everybody was a little ancy. We didn’t come out the we wanted to. We settled in and once we did, established the line of scrimmage and were able to run the football. We were all anxious but when we settled down we looked like I thought we were.”

Elliott on freshman running back Lyn-J Dixon

“He said yesterday after the walkthrough that he was getting nervous. He hadn’t been nervous at all during practice, but once we got into the Valley and our game prep nerves started to set in. To see him go out there and do what he does … we all said he is very explosive. You can tell there were some plays he just made it on his own because he is very hard to tackle. He is a lot like Travis and will have to learn to play in the system with our run schemes.”

Elliot on the bright future with young talent

“You always wonder about when young guys get into a game time situation, in Death Valley with 80,000 fans, the intensity is different. Everything that happened as those guys got in and made plays, really confirmed that those guys are who we thought they were. They went through fall camp and made it here to the lights. There is still a lot of room to improve but we are pleased.”