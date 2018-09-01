Each week, The Clemson Insider’s “Friday Night Lights” feature will bring you the latest on how Clemson’s commitments fared in their respective high school football games.

Here’s how the future Tigers did on Friday night:

Clemson running back commit Chez Mellusi was outstanding again this week. Naples (Fla.) fell to Palmetto (Miami) 26-17, but Mellusi shined, rushing 24 times for 228 yards (9.5 yards per carry). That tally included a 73-yard touchdown run.

In the first two weeks of the season, Mellusi has rushed for 395 yards on 37 attempts (10.7 average). The 6-foot-1, 205-pound back ran for 167 yards and three touchdowns in Naples’ 30-18 season-opening win over Edison (Miami) last week.

Receiver commit Joe Ngata had a huge game as well, helping Folsom (Calif.) to a 41-0 rout of Antelope (Calif.). Ngata caught a 65-yard touchdown pass on the second snap of the game, and later scored on a 12-yard touchdown run that provided the final margin.

Joe Ngata, a Clemson commit runs for a 12-yard score. Folsom leads Antelope 41-0 with 5:22 in the first half @SacBee_JoeD @sacbee_news pic.twitter.com/yyVtWC8vT9 — Thomas Frey (@ThomasFreyRP) September 1, 2018

Linebacker pledge Keith Maguire also found the end zone in Malvern (Pa.) Prep’s 49-17 win vs. Roman Catholic (Philadelphia). The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder intercepted a pass and took it to the house for a 25-yard pick-six.

Clemson defensive back commits Andrew Booth, Jalyn Phillips and Archer (Lawrenceville, Ga.) beat Spartanburg (S.C.) 51-17, bouncing back from a season-opening loss to fellow Clemson DB commit Joseph Charleston and Milton (Ga.) two weeks ago. Booth picked off a pass in Friday’s victory.

Linebacker commit LaVonta Bentley of Jackson-Olin (Birmingham, Ala.) led his team with 10 tackles in their 30-7 win vs. Shades Valley (Birmingham) on Thursday.

One of Clemson’s two commitments in the 2020 class, five-star defensive lineman Demonte Capehart of Hartsville (S.C.) forced a fumble that was picked up by a teammate and taken to the end zone for a touchdown. Hartsville beat Camden (S.C.), 35-21.

Here are other scores from this week’s games involving Clemson commits:

Davis Allen, Brannon Spector, Calhoun (Ga.) — 52-6 win vs. Therrell (Atlanta)

Joseph Charleston, Milton (Ga.) — 42-17 win vs. Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Bryton Constantin, University Lab (Baton Rouge, La.) — 46-17 win vs. Mandeville (La.)

Sheridan Jones, Maury (Norfolk, Va.) — 16-15 win at Nansemond River (Suffolk, Va.)

Frank Ladson, South Dade (Miami) — 42-0 win vs. Southwest (Miami)

Jaelyn Lay, Riverdale (Ga.) — 35-6 loss at Carrollton (Ga.)

Ruke Orhorhoro, River Rouge (Mich.) — 60-0 win vs. East English Village Prep (Detroit)

Hunter Rayburn, Pensacola (Fla.) — 37-22 loss at Pace (Fla.)

Etinosa Reuben, Park Hill South (Kansas City, Mo.) — 45-14 loss at Platte County (Platte City, Mo.)

Aidan Swanson, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) — 49-14 win vs. Norland (Miami)

Ray Thornton, Central (Phenix City, Ala.) — 49-10 win vs. Meridian (Miss.)

Greg Williams, Swansea (S.C.) — 21-20 loss vs. Airport (West Columbia, S.C.)

Sergio Allen, Peach County (Fort Valley, Ga.) — 33-0 loss at Lee County (Leesburg, Ga.)