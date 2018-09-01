Helmet Stickers: No. 2 Clemson 48, Furman 7

Second-ranked Clemson performed as expected with a 48-7 defeat of FCS foe Furman in Saturday’s season opener.

The Clemson Insider gave out helmet stickers to Clemson players who put together impressive individual performances in Week 1.

Kelly Bryant

Second year starting quarterback Kelly Bryant did not get off to the hottest start in Saturday’s game with a few bad throws early in the first quarter but bounced back to finish with a pretty solid day.

Bryant finished the day 10-of-16 for 127 yards passing and one touchdown for 40 yards to Amari Rodgers. He also ran the ball five times for 44 yards including a 35-yard touchdown run. Bryant was not perfect but did a good job responding to bad throws.

Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence has now thrown a pass in a Clemson uniform and while his day was not perfect either he proved productive and showed his impressive arm strength.

Lawrence led the Tigers in passing yards going 9-of-15 for 137 yards and three touchdowns. His most noteworthy play was a 42-yard strike to Cornell Powell setting up a Clemson touchdown. Lawrence started his collegiate career in fine fashion and plans to keep the momentum rolling.

Clemson Defense:

The Clemson defensive unit did what it was supposed to do against an FCS opponent and shut down the Paladins offensively holding them to 2.6 yards per play. The Tigers held their opponent to 163 yards with just 46 yards on the ground and forced a pair of fumbles in the near shutout.

Christian Wilkins had the best day defensively with seven tackles, a sack and a tackle-for-loss on the defensive line. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons also had a great day with five tackles and .5 tackles-for-loss.

Travis Etienne:

Etienne showed why he is the outright starter at running back with an impressive 11 carry 63-yard day that included a seven-yard touchdown. The sophomore never quite broke loose with his longest carry totaling 11 yards.

Lyn-J Dixon:

The freshman running back showed why coaches and players mentioned his name so many times during fall camp with an excellent performance giving Clemson fans a glimpse into the future at tailback.

Dixon finished the day with just six carries but racked up 89 yards with a long of 61 yards. He showed his shifty footwork and breakaway speed and seems to have a bright future in a Clemson uniform.

Braden Galloway

The freshman from Seneca High, SC just 10 minutes from Memorial Stadium put together a nice day for his debut in the orange and white. Tight End Galloway caught three passes for 34 yards and a nine-yard touchdown from Trevor Lawrence.