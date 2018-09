Second-ranked Clemson wasted no time showing off its talent and ability in the 2018 season opener, jumping all over Furman, 48-7, Saturday at Death Valley.

Quarterbacks Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence split time and both played well combining for 264 passing yards and 4 passing touchdowns. A number of new faces made plays for the Tigers in the win including wide receiver Amari Rodgers and running back Lyn-J Dixon.