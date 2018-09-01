Huegel kicks Clemson to 10-0 lead

Clemson fans got what they wanted early in the second quarter when freshman sensation Trevor Lawrence came in for starter Kelly Bryant. The freshman from Cartersville, Ga., found Tee Higgins and Cornell (…)
Clemson took a 20-0 lead as Trevor Lawrence led his team on a 9 play 95-yard drive in 2:26 capping the drive off with a six-yard touchdown pass to Diondre Overton. The Tigers commandingly marched down the (…)
Clemson extended its lead to 13-0 as Greg Huegel drove home a 49-yard field goal to match his career high. The Tigers started the drive on its own 38-yard line, the biggest play of the drive was an 18 yard (…)
Clemson jumped out to a 7-0 lead with 7:50 to go in the first quarter on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Kelly Bryant to Amari Rogers. The drive consisted of four plays for 47 yards and covered 1:19. The (…)
The 2018 football season has arrived and so has the first edition of TCI’s Preview and Predictions. Will, Robert and Gavin give the keys for the Tigers and predictions for the opener in Death Valley. (…)