Clemson took a 20-0 lead as Trevor Lawrence led his team on a 9 play 95-yard drive in 2:26 capping the drive off with a six-yard touchdown pass to Diondre Overton.

The Tigers commandingly marched down the field after a big third down connection from Lawrence to Trevion Thompson for 18-yards, the play was initially ruled incomplete but was reversed. Lawrence also found Cornell Powell for 42-yards on third-and-10, setting up the touchdown pass to Overton.