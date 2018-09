Clemson fans finally got to see freshman phenom Trevor Lawrence play in the second-ranked Tigers’ 48-7 victory over Furman Saturday at Death Valley.

The quarterback threw three touchdowns while completing 9-of-15 passes for 137 yards in the win. Lawrence’s touchdowns were six yards to Diondre Overton, 15 yards to Justyn Ross and 9 yards Braden Galloway.

Watch what Lawrence had to say about his performance and his relationship with Kelly Bryant on TCITV.