TCI Preview & Predictions: Furman

The 2018 football season has arrived and so has the first edition of TCI’s Preview and Predictions.
Will, Robert and Gavin give the keys for the Tigers and predictions for the opener in Death Valley.
The 2018 football season has arrived and so has the first edition of TCI’s Preview and Predictions.
Will, Robert and Gavin give the keys for the Tigers and predictions for the opener in Death Valley.
Clemson is the highest ranked opponent Furman has ever faced in a football game as the second-ranked Tigers host the Paladins today at 12:20 p.m. at Death Valley in Clemson. The Tigers have won 30 straight (…)
Each week, The Clemson Insider’s “Friday Night Lights” feature will bring you the latest on how Clemson’s commitments fared in their respective high school football games. Here’s how the future (…)
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Clemson men’s soccer team extended its four-match win streak over rival South Carolina to five matches on Friday night, coming away from Stone Stadium with a 2-0 victory. With (…)
The Clemson women’s soccer team secured its second straight win Friday at Historic Riggs Field in Clemson. The forward duo of Ariana Speckmaier and Miranda Weslake helped Clemson earned its third victory (…)
Wide Receiver University is always on the hunt to add to its treasure trove of pass-catchers. 2020 recruit E.J. Williams has the potential, and the offer, to be a part of the prestigious receiving corps. The (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney cannot wait to kick things off Saturday when his second-ranked Tigers host Furman in the season-opener at Death Valley in Clemson. Swinney is so excited he (…)
Second-ranked Clemson kicks off its 123rd football season on Saturday when the Tigers host in-state foe Furman at Death Valley in Clemson. The Tigers return 17 starters and 61 lettermen from last year’s 12-2 (…)
Under Dabo Swinney, Clemson has had some of the best tight ends in the Atlantic Coast Conference. When the Tigers have been really good on offense, they have had an All-ACC tight end … Michael Palmer (2009), (…)
As the season draws near, second-ranked Clemson is in the final stretch of preparations for opening weekend against Furman on Saturday at Death Valley. Tre Lamar took the time on Tuesday afternoon to talk (…)