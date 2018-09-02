Bryant will do whatever the coaches ask him to do

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant threw for 127 yards and two total touchdowns in leading second-ranked Clemson to a 48-7 victory over Furman Saturday at Death Valley.

Bryant on if he thinks he will start the Texas A&M game

“I definitely did, but that’s the coaches’ decision given my performance. Everybody played well, so we are going to watch the film and grade it. Just prepare for next week, whatever the coaches decide.”

Bryant on celebrating Trevor Lawrence’s first touchdown

“It was special. I’ve been in those shoes. I remember when I got my first touchdown, Deshaun (Watson) and Nick (Schuessler) congratulating me. I’m just doing what the older guys did for me when I was a young boy. Just soaking up that moment, congratulating him, and making sure he enjoyed it as well.”

Bryant on the being anxious

“I had little jitters. There are some throws I could’ve made, but it’s part of the game. I just keep playing, and I try to take one play at a time.”

Bryant on the first touchdown pass to Aamri Rodgers

“I just like the match up. Amari (Rodgers) is always a good guy to go up and make a bunch of plays. I liked my match, so I took. He did the rest.”

Bryant on Chase (Brice) and Trevor (Lawrence)

“It’s definitely good to see these guys going the way they did. The way they managed it. They did their job. They didn’t do too much or too little. It’s also good being the guy on the side lines. I can have my input. Also, when I come onto the sideline, they tell me what they saw.”