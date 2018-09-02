McLaughlin says it's 'a huge honor' to receive Clemson offer

Big-time offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin of Buford (Ga.) made an unofficial visit to Clemson on Saturday for the Tigers’ season-opening win over Furman.

It was his first time on campus, and the class of 2020 prospect left very impressed.

“This was my first visit,” he told TCI. “The facilities were impressive and I really liked the coaches I met today.”

McLaughlin (6-4, 260) saw his recruitment take off in the spring, when he received offers from Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Florida State, Miami, Michigan and Oklahoma among others.

Clemson extended his latest offer during the visit Saturday, with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell informing him of his big opportunity to play for the Tigers.

“Coach Caldwell came and sat with me at lunch before the game and told me he wanted to offer me,” McLaughlin said. “It is such a huge honor. They haven’t offered a ton of (2020) guys yet so it really means a lot.”

McLaughlin, a junior, has a loose timeframe for when he would like to render his college decision. However, he could pull the trigger on his commitment at any time if he feels compelled to do so.

“Whenever the time feels right I’ll commit,” he said. “But it will definitely happen between the end of my junior season and the beginning of my senior season.”

While it is too early for McLaughlin to name leaders in his recruitment, the Tigers have caught his attention with Saturday’s visit and offer.

“It’s still early in the process for me,” he said, “but Clemson really stood out (Saturday).”

McLaughlin has played on the interior offensive line and also at tackle during his career at Buford so far. He is a teammate of 2019 five-star offensive lineman Harry Miller, who committed to Ohio State in June after naming a top five of Ohio State, Clemson, Notre Dame, Georgia and Stanford earlier this year.