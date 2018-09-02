Photo Gallery: Clemson 48, Furman 7

Clemson downed Furman 48-7 Saturday afternoon in Death Valley. The Tigers held the Paladins to 163 total yards, while they had 531 yards of offense.
Check out some of the action in The Clemson’s Insider’s first photo gallery from the game.
Phenix City (Ala.) Central 2020 wide receiver E.J. Williams was among a number of Clemson targets that made their way to Death Valley for the season-opener versus Furman on Saturday. It marked the first (…)
Though it has been the most intense quarterback competition Dabo Swinney has had in his time as Clemson’s head coach, there is more to Kelly Bryant’s and Trevor Lawrence’s relationship than (…)
Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas saw his first action at Death Valley Saturday afternoon in the second-ranked Tigers’ 48-7 victory over Furman. Thomas called it a special experience. The (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked how he planned to use the quarterbacks next week when the second-ranked Tigers travel to Texas A&M. On Saturday, Clemson played Bryant the first three series of (…)
Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant threw for 127 yards and two total touchdowns in leading second-ranked Clemson to a 48-7 victory over Furman Saturday at Death Valley. Bryant on if he thinks he (…)
For the second straight season people doubted Kelly Bryant would start a game at quarterback in a Clemson uniform. However, after spring practice and fall camp the coaches gave Bryant the nod to start in (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney sees something different in freshman running back Lyn-J Dixon. Swinney said following Dixon’s impressive performance against Furman that “he has one gear and (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks about the play of Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence after Clemson’s 48-7 win over Furman on Saturday at Death Valley. Swinney said both settled in nicely as the (…)
Second-ranked Clemson racked up 531 yards total offense in a 48-7 win over Furman Saturday at Death Valley. After the game the media talked to co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott following the win and he spoke (…)
Canton (Ga.) Creekview 2020 offensive lineman John Williams publicly announced his commitment to Clemson on Saturday, less than two weeks after receiving an offer from the Tigers on Aug. 19. Williams (6-5, (…)