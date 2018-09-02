Photo Gallery: Clemson 48, Furman 7

Clemson downed Furman 48-7 Saturday afternoon in Death Valley. The Tigers held the Paladins to 163 total yards, while they had 531 yards of offense.

Check out some of the action in The Clemson’s Insider’s first photo gallery from the game.

