Scott blown away by talented group of wide receivers

Second-ranked Clemson racked up 531 yards total offense in a 48-7 win over Furman Saturday at Death Valley.

After the game the media talked to co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott following the win and he spoke on a variety of topics from the balance of the offense to his talented group of wide receivers.

Scott on the turning point in Saturday’s game

“We got off to a little bit of a slow start, obviously we want to start fast and take the first couple drives into the end zone. We had a few missed assignments but the 95-yard drive in the second quarter changed everything for us and set the tempo for the rest of the day.”

Scott on their balance

“We played a lot of guys and had great balance, we had over 250 rushing and over 250 yards passing.”

Scott on the young wide receivers

“It was good to see some freshman go out and make plays like Derion Kendrick going up in the air to attack the ball or Justyn Ross with the screen and score. Ross reminded me of Sammy Watkins whose first catch and touchdown were in that end zone.”

Scott on getting experience and moving forward

“It was good to have multiple guys out there playing, we had some good moments and they have some things they would want to take back. We are pleased with the outcome, but we have a lot to clean up. This is a big week for a big opponent next Saturday night.”

Scott on what he saw from the quarterbacks

“To be honest with that many young wide outs in the game I wasn’t watching the quarterback but was watching the wide outs every play. I think it was impressive for Trevor to have 3 touchdowns in his first game, but I was pleased with Kelly as well getting it done in the air and on the ground.”