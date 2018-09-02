Swinney: "Dixon has one gear, and that's wide open"

Football

Swinney: "Dixon has one gear, and that's wide open"

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney sees something different in freshman Lyn-J Dixon.  Coach Swinney said following Dixon’s impressive performance against Furman that “he has one gear and that is wide open”.

 

