Swinney on how he will use Bryant, Lawrence against A&M

For the second straight season people doubted Kelly Bryant would start a game at quarterback in a Clemson uniform. However, after spring practice and fall camp the coaches gave Bryant the nod to start in (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks about the play of Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence after Clemson’s 48-7 win over Furman on Saturday at Death Valley. Swinney said both settled in nicely as the (…)
Second-ranked Clemson racked up 531 yards total offense in a 48-7 win over Furman Saturday at Death Valley. After the game the media talked to co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott following the win and he spoke (…)
Canton (Ga.) Creekview 2020 offensive lineman John Williams publicly announced his commitment to Clemson on Saturday, less than two weeks after receiving an offer from the Tigers on Aug. 19. Williams (6-5, (…)
Nothing Furman showed Trevor Lawrence Saturday surprised him. The freshman, who everyone at Clemson has been waiting to see, threw for 137 yards and three touchdowns, while sharing possessions with starter (…)
Even though the game was well in hand, Jeff Scott knew he was witnessing something special when he saw a trio of true freshmen lead second-ranked Clemson on a three-play, 92-yard scoring drive in the (…)
Offensively, second-ranked Clemson moved the football at will Saturday with 571 total yards in a 48-7 victory over Furman at Death Valley. After the game the media caught up with Clemson co-offensive (…)
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence made his college football debut Saturday in Death Valley as the second-ranked Tigers beat Furman, 48-7. The freshman threw three touchdown passes and totaled 137 yards (…)