Swinney on how he will use Bryant, Lawrence against A&M

Swinney on how he will use Bryant, Lawrence against A&M

Feature

Swinney on how he will use Bryant, Lawrence against A&M

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked how he planned to use the quarterbacks next week when the second-ranked Tigers travel to Texas A&M.

On Saturday, Clemson played Bryant the first three series of the game and Bryant the next three series. After that they rotated series.

, , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home