Swinney on play of Lawrence, Bryant

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks about the play of Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence against Furman.  Swinney said both settled in nicely as the game progressed.

 

 

15hr

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had plenty of praise for his defense and a number of freshmen that shined Saturday at Death Valley. The Tigers rolled to a 48-7 victory over Furman. Watch Swinney’s (…)

