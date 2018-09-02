Swinney’s plan for QB’s … he isn’t sharing it

When second-ranked Clemson visits Kyle Field next Saturday to face Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, one thing is certain … the Tigers plan to play both Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence at quarterback.

“We will definitely play both quarterbacks. There is no doubt about that,” head coach Dabo Swinney said during his Sunday teleconference with the media. “Nothing happened on Saturday to not warrant playing both of those guys.”

What happened on Saturday in Clemson’s 48-7 victory over Furman, Bryant ran for a touchdown and threw for another, while passing for 127 yards on 10-of-16 passing. Lawrence became the second true freshman in Clemson history to throw at least three touchdown passes in the game, while completing 9-of-15 passes for 137 yards.

Neither quarterback turned the ball over either.

So, will Swinney and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter use the same plan with the two quarterbacks this week? Against Furman, Bryant played the first three possessions, while Lawrence played the next three. In the second half, the coaches alternated the two after two possessions.

“We will see (what happens) as the week goes,” Swinney said. “I certainly would not lay out what our plan is before I went into a game. You liked to have a little bit of secrecy on what your plan is while you are getting ready for an opponent, but I can just tell you that both of them are going to play. That’s a fact.

“We will keep it internal as far as how we are going to manage it.”