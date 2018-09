Remember the connection between quarterback Deshaun Watson and tight end Jordan Leggett during the 2015 and ’16 seasons? Could second-ranked Clemson have another one in the making?

Maybe!

In Saturday’s 48-7 victory over Furman, Clemson freshmen Trevor Lawrence and Braden Galloway connected three times for the second-ranked Tigers, including a 9-yard touchdown between the two in the fourth quarter.

Th Clemson Insider’s Ashley Pendergist has more on the Tigers’ future quarterback-tight end combo.