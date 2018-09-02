What They Are Saying: Clemson whips Furman

What They Are Saying: Clemson whips Furman

Football

What They Are Saying: Clemson whips Furman

The road to Santa Clara began Saturday for the Tigers as they whipped Furman 48-7.  In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Clemson’s win over Furman.

 

, Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home