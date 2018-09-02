What They Are Saying: Clemson whips Furman

By: Robert MacRae | 35 minutes ago Follow @clemsoninsider
The road to Santa Clara began Saturday for the Tigers as they whipped Furman 48-7. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Clemson’s win over Furman.
There’s a WHOLE lot of young talent on this Clemson roster.. Absolutely loaded
— Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) September 1, 2018
“This attention is so flatterin' 'cause they're admirin…”#WeWinWeDance #Clemson #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/vIB1kncTv3
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 1, 2018
Braden Galloway with his first touchdown grab as a Tiger. That's 3️⃣ TD lobs for Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson lead mounts to 48-0. #ALLIN 🐅 pic.twitter.com/qp8kRfjqcK
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 1, 2018
Jordan Williams. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yYkDV02PPH
— ClemsonEditz (@ClemsonEditz_) September 1, 2018
Sporting the Clemson gear from 16th tower at TPC of Boston. Today is my 40 year anniversary of my first day at Clemson. Ironically my 330-game streak of working Clemson football ends today. First home game miss since 1977. Go Tigers!
. pic.twitter.com/AVOJBGXE8H
— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) September 1, 2018
Back at it 🕶 👔. #ALLIN 🐅 pic.twitter.com/E5QQoWGQ6J
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 1, 2018
WATCH: Central grad Justyn Ross scored his 1st collegiate TD in Clemson's 48-7 win @CHSREDDEVILS @_jross8 pic.twitter.com/T6PIAB515S
— Justin Holbrock (@JustinHolbrock) September 2, 2018
What do yall think of the greatest college football sack celebration I've ever seen?? Clelin Ferrell – you do you big man. #Clemson #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/gqGbGNHWeW
— Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) September 2, 2018
My power rankings for best players on Clemson’s team:
10. You
9. Can’t
8. Do
7. It
6. Because
5. There
4. Are
3. So
2. Many
1. Dexter Lawrence
— Steven Bradley (@stevenbradley3) September 2, 2018
Do we love Clemson?? YES!!! 💜🧡 pic.twitter.com/7Q8xQ3rrUl
— Claire (@claireandginger) September 1, 2018
Xavier Thomas, on choosing to come to #Clemson with so much DL talent: “I wanted to come here and challenge myself and learn from the best of the best. We have the best defensive line in the country.” pic.twitter.com/P2qghI42l1
— Alex Maminakis (@alexmaminakis) September 1, 2018
Clemson’s last drive:
61-yard run by Lyn-J Dixon (Freshman RB). Touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence (Freshman QB) to Justyn Ross (Freshman WR).
Tigers up 41-0.
— CFB Kings (@CFBKings) September 1, 2018
Clemson has incredibly pitched a first-half shutout in 5 of its past 6 games. Brent Venables is more concerned with getting guys experience than allowing 0 points and more we learned from the opener https://t.co/XN2jlzyTYp
— Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) September 2, 2018
Nothing like a Saturday afternoon in the Valley with the boys. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/UNkBBIS3ge
— Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) September 2, 2018
9-of-15
137 YDS
3 TD
2018 #AllAmerican Bowl alum Trevor Lawrence makes his #Clemson debut. pic.twitter.com/yqjsBCjLWk
— All-American Bowl (@19AllAmerican) September 1, 2018
A total of 82 Tigers saw action against Furman. Thirteen were first-year freshmen & 21 played their first game as a Tiger. @ClemsonFB
— Brian Hennessy (@Brian_ClemsonAC) September 2, 2018
Including his tenure as an assistant coach, today marked Dabo Swinney's 200th total game with @ClemsonFB. The Tigers are now 145-55 since he joined the staff in 2003.
— Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) September 2, 2018