2020 QB says Clemson is 'like family'

Clemson gets its pick of top quarterbacks every year, and 2020 shouldn’t be any different.

There are a couple of big names with offers from the Tigers and former Clemson offensive coordinator Chad Morris’s son, Chandler Morris, is one of them.

The dead period in college football recruiting ends Sept. 1, allowing Morris to soon get back in contact with schools such as Clemson, Arkansas and Auburn.

Morris told The Clemson Insider that he is “going to try to make a game at Clemson this fall.”

His recruitment is still very young and he has plenty of time to develop both physically and mentally. Morris is mainly focused on his team at this point in the recruiting process.

“Right now, I’ll focus more after the season,” he said. “I’m just hoping to open some eyes of coaches around the country.”

Morris said he has a couple pieces of his game that he is working on developing this season.

“Standing in the pocket and going through my reads and executing and being the best leader I can be,” he said.

Morris’s relationship with Clemson is extremely close, especially since his dad used to be on the coaching staff.

“It’s very close,” he said. “They’re like family to me!”

The Dallas (Texas) Highland Park QB will be a tough prospect to grab for Clemson largely due to the fact his dad is the head coach at Arkansas, which offered the younger Morris in mid-June. Regardless of that relationship, the Tigers still have a chance with the talented signal caller after extending his first offer following the Dabo Swinney Camp in early June.

Morris, who also holds an offer from Auburn, will take plenty of time to choose his school. But he will ultimately make his decision based on fit and how soon he can start.

“Wherever I fit best and I want to be able to play as soon as I’m ready whether that’s redshirting a year or playing right away,” Morris said. “I’ll think more about it after this season.”