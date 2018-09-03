Clemson 48, Furman 7 Gallery 2

Week one is in the books. Take one more look back at the Tiger’s first victory of the year in the second TCI Photo Gallery.
Commit Performance of the Week
It is that time of week again! Today, The Clemson Insider brings to you another commit performance of the week. This week, a future member of Wide Receiever U takes the honors of TCI Commit of the Week. (…)
Venables pleased with performance as focus turns to Aggies
The Clemson defense played lights out Saturday afternoon allowing 163 yards of total offense, just 2.6 yards per play and forcing two turnovers in route to 48-7 victory over Furman out of the Southern (…)
Capers on his recruitment: 'Clemson has always been number 1'
Class of 2020 prospect Ze’Vian Capers returned to Clemson for another unofficial visit Saturday, when he attended the second-ranked Tigers’ season-opening win over Furman at Death Valley. (…)
Clemson fortunate to have Kelly Bryant
Trevor Lawrence’s debut as a college quarterback was a pretty good one. The true freshman threw three touchdown passes, while completing 9-of-15 passes for 137 yards in second-ranked Clemson’s 48-7 victory (…)
Clemson topples Wofford
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Clemson women’s soccer team was dominant offensively again on Sunday, outshooting Wofford 20-5 in the match and coming away with a 3-0 victory over the Terriers on the road at Snyder (…)
Tajh’s Take: Clemson may continue to be 2-quarterback team
It was an eventful start to the 2018 Clemson football season as it began by getting stuck on an elevator for about 25 minutes. The positive part about it, I suppose, is that I have 19 new friends now! (…)
McLaughlin says it's 'a huge honor' to receive Clemson offer
Big-time offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin of Buford (Ga.) made an unofficial visit to Clemson on Saturday for the Tigers’ season-opening win over Furman. It was his first time on campus, and (…)
Two-minute Drill: Clemson's Freshmen Connection
Remember the connection between quarterback Deshaun Watson and tight end Jordan Leggett during the 2015 and ’16 seasons? Could second-ranked Clemson have another one in the making? Maybe! In (…)
Swinney’s plan for QB’s … he isn’t sharing it
When second-ranked Clemson visits Kyle Field next Saturday to face Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, one thing is certain … the Tigers plan to play both Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence at (…)
Swinney Sunday Teleconference Transcript
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his weekly teleconference Sunday where he reviewed the win over Furman and looked ahead to Texas A&M. A transcript follows: Opening Statement (…)