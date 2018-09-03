Clemson Traditions: First Friday Parade sets the tone for season-opener

Clemson’s annual First Friday Parade took place the evening before the Furman game this past Friday in Clemson.

The parade changed routes this year, but that didn’t stop the crowds from coming to cheer on Clemson clubs and organizations like Tiger Band and the cheerleaders.

The Clemson Insider’s Ashley Pendergist attended the parade and had a front row seat to all of the excitement that took place.

