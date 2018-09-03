It is that time of week again! Today, The Clemson Insider brings to you another commit performance of the week. This week, a future member of Wide Receiever U takes the honors of TCI Commit of the Week. Four-star Joe Ngata had himself a night when Folsom High School in California beat Antelope High School, 41-0.

At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Ngata is an absolute beast on the field. His height makes him a perfect target as a wide receiver. In the first two games of the season, Ngata saw a fair share of the action with nine receptions for 77 yards and a total of two touchdowns. In his third game of the season, Ngata broke the chains loose and took off, doubling his receiving yards and gathering a new pair of touchdowns.

Ngata had six receptions for 149 yards, averaging 24.8 yards, in the game against Antelope. His longest reception was a 65-yard deep pass for a touchdown. What stuck out about this touchdown was not the amount of yardage but rather the speed Ngata possesses. From the time of the snap, he could be seen sprinting downfield and putting a solid 10 yards between him and anyone on the Antelope defensive unit before he caught the ball and raced for the end zone. While this touchdown came on the second snap of the game and gave Ngata the first touchdown against Antelope, he also scored the last touchdown of the game, a 12-yard run along the right hash mark, minutes before halftime.

It is safe to say Ngata will make a great addition to the Clemson WR corps when he joins the team on campus for the 2019-20 football season.