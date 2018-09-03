Jeff Scott talks QB battle, freshmen and more

Jeff Scott talks QB battle, freshmen and more

As expected Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott fielded plenty of questions about the quarterback battle in Monday’s press conference.

Scott also talked about how his freshmen performed and much more.

Watch Scott’s press conference on TCITV:

