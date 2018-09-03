There's a reason why Simpson, Tigers are ready for Kyle Field

Clemson left guard John Simpson is preparing for Texas A&M in an unusual way.

Kyle Field, home of the Texas A&M Aggies, will easily be the biggest venue Simpson has ever played in, but he told the media on Monday morning that the Tigers have a unique way of getting ready for the 100,000 hostile fans in attendance.

Simpson on virtual reality

“We have this virtual reality up there that has all of the stadiums that we go to so I’m going to prepare (for the noise and so many fans) like that. It has headphones and visual for every stadium that we play out…even one for Tiger Walk here. I haven’t really done it that much but for games like this, I see myself doing it more often. Virtual reality will help in the game moments for sure.”

Simpson on being the enemy on Saturday

“I actually look forward to it. I really do like environments like that. I like to feel like the underdog. There are like 100,000 people cheering against you and I feel like I have to prove them wrong…so I really enjoy it.”

Simpson on A&M’s defensive line.

“Those are some really big guys. It is going to be a hard task but I feel like with the knowledge we all have up front, we should be pretty good.”

Simpson on A&M staff.

“The defensive coordinator there is really good. I think we really have to focus on the technical part this week a lot more and just go in there with that mindset to be more technical.”

Simpson on night games.

“I love night games. The only thing I don’t like about them is being on the bus at 1 a.m., after the game. But besides that, I love night games because I can feel like I can play more loose because I am not just getting out of bed.”