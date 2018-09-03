Trevor Lawrence talks QB battle, A&M and more

Football

Trevor Lawrence has been pleased with how the coaches have handled the QB battle and the support he has gotten from Kelly Bryant.  Lawrence held his first press conference as a Tiger Monday afternoon.

Watch Lawrence’s presser on TCITV:

 

