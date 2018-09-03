Venables pleased with performance as focus turns to Aggies

The Clemson defense played lights out Saturday afternoon allowing 163 yards of total offense, just 2.6 yards per play and forcing two turnovers in route to 48-7 victory over Furman out of the Southern Conference.

The media spoke with the defensive coordinator of the second-ranked Tigers Brent Venables following the dominating defensive performance. He covered a variety of topics including getting experience for some freshman to previewing next weekend’s matchup with Texas A&M.

Venables on the defense’s readiness

“I loved our attitude coming out of the locker room, we were excited to play today and played to our standard. We’ve got 34 guys in on defense which will pay dividends later in the year, it also pays guys back for their work and I was pleased with our guys up front who set the tone from the onset.”

Venables on playing the young guys

“We wanted to get their confidence up and the jitters out. This is a developmental game, the more they play the better they are going to get even through failure. As we continue to develop our depth, this will be a good start for those guys in their careers.”

Venables on not getting the shutout

“I don’t get too caught up in that, I’m just looking for how we are playing. I’ll promote it if we do get a shutout and I’ll certainly validate the work it takes to get a shutout. When do get to that point and the players want it, it’s more important for them than it is for the coaches.”

Venables on looking forward to Texas A&M

“We have to put this one to bed just like our normal routine and put time in for our opponent. We will give it its due diligence, but I will enjoy just a few hours.”

Venables on Texas A&M’s talent

“They have a bunch of highly recruited guys on both sides of the ball. It wasn’t a rebuilding project they are a very talented team and it will be a great challenge for us.”