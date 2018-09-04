Clemson visit an 'eye-opener' for 4-star Alabama DL

It’s very early in his recruiting process, but Tim Keenan is a name for Clemson fans to watch out for in the class of 2021.

The defensive tackle from Birmingham (Ala.) Ramsay attended the Tigers’ season-opening win over Furman on Saturday at Death Valley.

It marked his first visit to Clemson and was an enlightening experience according to Keenan.

“It really was an eye-opener,” he told TCI. “The environment was great. The fans really love their team. I felt welcome when I visited.”

Keenan was also impressed by what he saw from the Tigers’ incredibly talented defensive line, which totaled 26 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks against Furman.

“They’re very aggressive, loose, dominant, and they have fun at what they do,” Keenan said.

Just a sophomore, Keenan stands at 6-foot-3, 285 pounds. He is rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports and has already received offers from Alabama, South Carolina, Louisville and UAB.

While on campus, Keenan spent time with Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and also spoke with head coach Dabo Swinney.

“Coach Bates really showed me a lot of love before and after the game, and I met Coach Dabo Swinney,” he said. “Coach Bates really just showed me the Clemson way. He said I made his day by visiting. And Coach Swinney said he was glad I made it, both coaches, with me coming from Alabama and all.”

Bates also let Keenan know that he likes what he brings to the table as a defensive tackle.

“Coach Bates said, ‘I like how you are big and can move. You’re not just a defensive lineman, you’re an athlete too,'” Keenan said.

Along with Clemson and the schools that have offered, Keenan feels Auburn, LSU and Mississippi State are showing early interest. As of now, he is planning to visit Auburn for its home game against LSU on Sept. 15.

Keenan admits that living in Alabama, he grew up rooting for in-state programs Alabama and Auburn. However, the recruiting process has caused him to look at schools from an objective perspective.

“I grew up rooting for both,” he said, “but around 7th grade I went totally neutral and became a football fan.”

Keenan has more than two years to go before he can sign with a school, so there is a long way to go in his recruitment.

But should Clemson extend an offer in the future, Keenan says it would be big for him.

“It would mean a lot,” he said, “and that God is still blessing me with an opportunity to go to school for free and do what I love.”

Keenan is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 prospect in Alabama, No. 5 defensive tackle and No. 48 overall prospect for the 2021 class.