Latest Associated Press Poll

Feature

Clemson is again ranked No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was released Tuesday.

The No. 2 ranking marks the 54th consecutive week the Tigers have been ranked in the AP Top 25. The Tigers, who head to Texas A&M on Saturday for a 7 p.m. kick, have been ranked in the top 5 of the AP Poll 45 consecutive weeks, which is tied with Alabama for the longest active streak in the country.

Clemson has been ranked in 109 of the last 116 AP polls, dating back to 2011, the third best mark in the country.

The Tigers received 12 first place votes in this week’s rankings.

This week's Associated Press Top 25 Poll

 

1
Alabama (48)
SEC
Record: 1-0
PV Rank

1

Points

1,511
2
Clemson (12)
ACC
Record: 1-0
2
1,467
3
Georgia
SEC
Record: 1-0
3
1,350
4
Ohio State
Big Ten
Record: 1-0
5
1,262
5
Wisconsin (1)
Big Ten
Record: 1-0
4
1,258
6
Oklahoma
Big 12
Record: 1-0
7
1,251
7
Auburn
SEC
Record: 1-0
9
1,236
8
Notre Dame
Division I FBS Independents
Record: 1-0
12
1,080
9
Washington
Pac-12
Record: 0-1
6
870
10
Stanford
Pac-12
Record: 1-0
13
865
11
LSU
SEC
Record: 1-0
25
801
12
Virginia Tech
ACC
Record: 1-0
20
777
13
Penn State
Big Ten
Record: 1-0
10
768
14
West Virginia
Big 12
Record: 1-0
17
762
15
Michigan State
Big Ten
Record: 1-0
11
684
16
TCU
Big 12
Record: 1-0
16
632
17
USC
Pac-12
Record: 1-0
15
628
18
Mississippi State
SEC
Record: 1-0
18
538
19
UCF
The American
Record: 1-0
21
407
20
Boise State
Mountain West
Record: 1-0
22
391
21
Michigan
Big Ten
Record: 0-1
14
318
22
Miami (FL)
ACC
Record: 0-1
8
241
23
Oregon
Pac-12
Record: 1-0
24
217
24
South Carolina
SEC
Record: 1-0
125
25
Florida
SEC
Record: 1-0
89

 

