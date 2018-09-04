Latest Associated Press Poll

Clemson is again ranked No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was released Tuesday.

The No. 2 ranking marks the 54th consecutive week the Tigers have been ranked in the AP Top 25. The Tigers, who head to Texas A&M on Saturday for a 7 p.m. kick, have been ranked in the top 5 of the AP Poll 45 consecutive weeks, which is tied with Alabama for the longest active streak in the country.

Clemson has been ranked in 109 of the last 116 AP polls, dating back to 2011, the third best mark in the country.

The Tigers received 12 first place votes in this week’s rankings.

This week’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll