Potter is living the dream kicking for Clemson

Clemson kicker B.T. Potter played his first game as a Tiger this past Saturday in Clemson’s win over Furman. This Saturday he and the rest of the second-ranked Tigers will face Texas A&M at 7 p.m., at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Potter on starting as Clemson’s new kickoff guy

“Being here with the kicking competition is a game changer. Getting to go against Alex (Spence) and Greg (Huegel) it really makes me become a better kicker. It’s something that I think I really needed. It helped me get ready for games. The game Saturday was great. It was great to get under the lights and play in front the fans. Fans are crazy. I wasn’t expecting it to be that nice for a 12:20 game.”

Potter on nerves of his first game

“The nerves really hit me when I got done, and I went to the end zone to pray. I remember I was on my knees and my heart started to beat. My eyes would just go black. I was kind of happy we didn’t have the first kickoff because my heart was rushing, but once I got out there it felt great. Looking back, I thought about the Saturday scrimmages we had. I thought about no fans and just doing my job.”

Potter on generating power on kickoffs

“Coach (Joey) Batson and Coach Smo (Adam Smotherman) helped me all summer. It’s consistency in the weight room that really helped me with kicking. With the kicking battle, I’m trying to get out here every day and prove myself to the coaches.”

Potter on his relationship with hometown friend Derion Kendrick

“Yeah, we’ve been friends since the sixth grade and growing up playing together. It was actually nice when we both committed here because we both knew that we would get to keep playing with each other. I talked to him a good bit, and he pretty much tells me stuff I need to know. He’s really helped me out with the transition.”

Potter on having his dad watch him

“I actually talked to my dad after the game. He told me that he was really proud of me. He said this was something he dreamed of as a kid to play for Clemson, and he said his dream finally came true getting to watch me do it. It’s just a blessing.”