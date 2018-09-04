Tuesday Tiger Talk

Tuesday Tiger Talk

The focus shifted Tuesday to Texas A&M as Dabo Swinney and a couple of players held press conferences.  Coach Brownell made a special appearance today as well.

Get the latest in this week’s edition of Tuesday Tiger Talk.

Clemson is again ranked No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was released Tuesday. The No. 2 ranking marks the 54th consecutive week the Tigers have been ranked in the AP Top 25. The (…)

