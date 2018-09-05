Clemson keeping tabs on D.C. prospect Bapst

Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High School’s Brayden Bapst has over a dozen college offers to choose from as a senior. However, he is in no rush to render his commitment, as a number of other major programs that have not yet offered are showing interest.

Clemson is among those keeping tabs on the versatile class of 2019 prospect.

“I have been speaking with the recruiters and with the offensive line coaches,” Bapst told TCI.

Bapst plays tight end for St. John’s, but the Tigers are scouting the 6-foot-8, 256-pounder for another position.

“The team is looking at me as an offensive lineman,” he said.

Bapst currently holds offers from Virginia, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, Maryland, Connecticut, Cincinnati and Temple among others. Virginia was the first to offer in February.

Besides the schools that have offered, Bapst said he has been in contact with UCLA, Ole Miss, Michigan, Duke, North Carolina and Virginia Tech along with Clemson.

Bapst is not claiming favorites right now, but said if the Tigers were to offer, it would have an impact on his recruitment.

“A Clemson offer would mean a lot to me and my family and especially my recruitment being that they are a top team in the NCAA,” he said.

Bapst is teammates at St. John’s with 2020 four-star cornerback and Clemson target Luke Hill, who is expected to announce his decision soon.

“I have spoken with Luke about his visit and how he liked the campus, coaches, program and players,” Bapst said.

Bapst has not taken any visits so far this season but said he has arranged an upcoming visit to UCLA.