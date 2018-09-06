Carman is off to a good start

When he enrolled at Clemson this past January, Jackson Carman checked in at 370 pounds. Though he was still extremely athletic and quick, it was obvious the weight was slowing him down at times.

When the freshman checked in for fall camp back in August, his weight was down to 334 pounds and it became obvious how the loss of weight improved his overall conditioning. When he weighed in prior to Tuesday’s practice this week, the freshman checked in at 334 pounds.

“I am really proud of him,” head coach Dabo Swinney said following Wednesday’s practice.

“He is really staying committed to what he has to do,” the Clemson coach continued. “I like his energy at practice. He is in good shape. He feels good. I watch him run in some of our conditioning stuff, and he is out front.”

Carman, a former 5-star tackle from Ohio, did so well in fact, he got the opportunity to play in his first game of his college career last week. The freshman played 18 snaps in the Tigers’ win over Furman to open the 2018 season.

It was not a whole lot of work, but it was a good start.

“He played well. He did a nice job,” Swinney said. “He is still a work in progress. He is not a guy that is anywhere near his potential, but I was very encouraged. I thought he did a nice job.”

Carman came in for starter Mitch Hyatt in the second half against Furman. He enters this week’s game at Texas A&M, still second on the depth chart behind the Tigers’ All-American.

“He knew who he had. He was not out there busting assignments or anything like that,” Swinney said. “He is incredibly athletic and long. I think he got off to a good start.”

Carman and the rest of the Tigers will play the Aggies at 7 p.m. on Saturday from Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. The game will be televised on ESPN.