Swinney likes it loud

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney isn’t shy about his feelings when it comes to his second-ranked Tigers playing at Texas A&M this Saturday.

Swinney wants it to be loud. The louder the better.

“Well, who likes quiet football? I have been to enough middle school games and enough ninth grade games to realize, ‘Oh my gosh! Can this game get over?’ There is nothing like loud football,” he said.

Clemson will definitely play in a loud venue against the Aggies. Kyle Field is considered one of the loudest stadiums in college football, thanks in large part to its 12th Man … the student section, which sits more than 40,000 students.

The 12th Man never sits down and they continuously chant the whole game.

“It is going to be fun,” Clemson left guard John Simpson said. “It’s going to be different for sure. We are kind of looking forward to seeing what it is like.”

Kyle Field was refurbished in 2014 and the seating capacity expanded from 84,000 to 102,000. The biggest crowd was 110,000 for the Ole Miss game in 2014.

“To be able to go on the road and experience Kyle Field and all the great traditions that they have at Texas A&M,” Swinney said. “It is one of the coolest places I have been. It is unbelievable how choregraphed they are.

“It is a neat place.”

It is also a neat challenge. Winning at Kyle Field isn’t easy, and new head coach Jimbo Fisher says he wants to take back Kyle Field for the Aggies. Clemson will be their first test at doing that.

“We are both two talented teams and we are both going to want to win early in the year,” Swinney said. “You only have one game under your belt, both teams. I think there are a lot of unknowns with them because of the new coaching staff.”

Clemson and A&M are scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m. Saturday night. The game will be televised by ESPN.

And Swinney is going to get what he wants. It is going to be loud.

“We are very fortunate because it is incredibly loud every time we line up here in the Valley,” he said. “It is usually our defense out there that is trying to manage that noise, but now you get to go on the road to a really cool place. What a great experience this will be for a bunch of young people that love to play football.”