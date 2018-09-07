Rece Davis on Trevor Lawrence: ‘He’s a very talented dude’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Though he has played in just one game in his college career, ESPN GameDay host and play-by-play personality, Rece Davis, is a fan of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“Have you seen him throw the football? My man can throw a football,” Davis said to a few members of the media who will be covering Saturday’s game between No. 2 Clemson and Texas A&M.

Davis and the rest of ESPN’s GameDay crew is in College Station, Texas this weekend to cover the Tigers’ trip to Kyle Field. Davis, along with Maria Taylor and Kirk Herbstreit, will also call the game which will air on ESPN.

In last week’s win over Furman, Lawrence completed 9-of-15 passes for 137 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Clemson victory. The freshman finished the game with a passer rating of 217.2, as the Tigers scored four touchdowns and one field goal in the five possessions he led the offense.

However, last week’s performance against an FCS foe isn’t what impressed Davis. The ESPN announcer attended a few of Clemson’s practices since the spring, and he is a believer in the Cartersville, Ga., native’s rocket arm and accuracy.

“He can run, too,” Davis said. “I don’t know if people really know that, yet. He is fast. If he gets in to an open field, he can be a problem.”

Davis admits he is as much in the dark about how Clemson will use Lawrence as anyone. But, what he does know is that the player known as “Sunshine” will play at some point on Saturday. Senior Kelly Bryant is once again expected to start for the Tigers when the game kicks off at 7 p.m.

Texas A&M (1-0) is expecting more than 102,000 to file into Kyle Field Saturday. The game is sold out and word is capacity could break the facilities record of 110,000 set in 2014 when Ole Miss came to town.

Davis feels that is the only thing that concerns him about Lawrence’s ability to be effective against the Aggies.

“This will be a totally different environment for Trevor when he gets in the game,” the ESPN personality said. “I think the good news about that for Clemson is Kelly Bryant is a good player. He is really a good quarterback. He may not have the pure arm talent that Trevor does, but he can run, and he can lead a team.

“His teammates have confidence in him. I think you will see Trevor get his opportunity and what he does with them remains to be seen. He certainly has talent at his disposal to be able to make big plays and to throw the football into places that a lot of guys can’t. He is a very talented dude.”