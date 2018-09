The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions made a stop Thursday at University Lab High School in Baton Rouge, La., the home of four-star Clemson linebacker commitment Bryton Constantin.

While there, TCI caught up with University Lab head coach Chad Mahaffey, who spoke in-depth about Constantin, his star defender’s skill set, what he will bring to the table for the Tigers in the future and much more.

Watch our interview with Mahaffey on TCITV: