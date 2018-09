BATON ROUGE, La. — The Clemson Insider visited University Lab High School on Thursday to see Clemson commitment Bryton Constantin as part of our Tour of Champions.

The four-star linebacker went in-depth with TCI on a number of topics, including how Clemson changed his recruitment, why he chose the Tigers, defensive coordinator Brent Venables and much more.

Watch our Tour of Champions interview with Constantin on TCITV: