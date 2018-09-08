Bryant, Clemson answer A&M score

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After Texas A&M responded to a Clemson touchdown drive with a touchdown of its own, the Tigers answered back with another touchdown to take a 28-13 lead late in the third quarter.

Travis Etienne put the finishing touch on an eight-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:01 remaining in the third quarter. The drive was kickstarted by a 40-yard pass from Kelly Bryant to Hunter Renfrow on the first play, and the two hooked up again later in the drive for a key conversion on third-and-4.

Clemson needed just 3:21 to respond to Texas A&M’s two-play, 78-yard scoring drive a possession earlier. Before the Aggies’ touchdown, Bryant led Clemson on a four-play, 70-yard scoring drive that was capped by an 8-yard touchdown pass from Bryant to Diondre Overton at the 4:59 mark of the third quarter.