Each week, The Clemson Insider’s “Friday Night Lights” feature will bring you the latest on how Clemson’s commitments fared in their respective high school football games.

Here’s how the future Tigers did on Friday night:

Joe Ngata had a huge night in Folsom (Calif.)’s 70-34 win at Chaminade (West Hills, Calif.). The Clemson wide receiver commit tallied touchdown receptions of 49, 89 and 9 yards. Two of those scores came in the first five plays of the game.

Fellow receiver commit Frank Ladson also scored on a long touchdown catch in South Dade (Miami)’s 20-18 win vs. Northwestern (Miami). Ladson hauled in a 60-yard touchdown reception, pushing his season touchdown total to five through three games.

Lannden Zanders had a long touchdown as well, but on the defensive side of the ball. The Clemson safety commit intercepted a pass and returned it 76 yards for a pick-six in Crest (Shelby, N.C.)’s 27-6 win vs. Shelby (N.C.).

Linebacker commit LaVonta Bentley also shined on defense in Jackson-Olin (Birmingham, Ala.)’s 30-15 win at Minor (Adamsville, Ala.). Bentley led the team with 12 tackles, including three sacks, and also scored on a 2-yard touchdown run.

Clemson defensive back commits Andrew Booth and Jalyn Phillips won their second straight game with Archer (Lawrenceville, Ga.), a 42-0 blanking of Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.). Booth picked off a pass in the victory.

Clemson’s newest commit, linebacker Kane Patterson, recorded four tackles in the first quarter of Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)’s eventual 18-14 victory over Pearl-Cohn (Nashville).

Defensive line commit Logan Cash blocked a field-goal attempt for Winder-Barrow (Winder, Ga.), though the team fell to Flowery Branch (Ga.) by a score of 23-7.

Linebacker commit Bryton Constantin had this big hit for University Lab (Baton Rouge, La.) in its 42-14 win vs. Southern Lab (Baton Rouge):

Big collision between Charvis Thornton and Bryton Constantin pic.twitter.com/zFJnaBEvLM — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) September 8, 2018

Here are other scores from Friday’s games involving Clemson commits:

Davis Allen, Brannon Spector, Calhoun (Ga.) — 38-0 win vs. Sonoraville (Calhoun)

Tayquon Johnson, Williamsport (Md.) — 21-0 loss vs. Century (Sykesville, Md.)

Sheridan Jones, Maury (Norfolk, Va.) — 25-0 win vs. Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, Va.)

Jaelyn Lay, Riverdale (Ga.) — 12-8 win at Miller Grove (Lithonia, Ga.)

Hunter Rayburn, Pensacola (Fla.) — 14-7 win vs. Booker T. Washington (Pensacola)

Etinosa Reuben, Park Hill South (Riverside, Mo.) — 18-0 win at Central (St. Joseph, Mo.)

Aidan Swanson, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) — 35-0 win at Liberty (Henderson, Nev.)

Ray Thornton, Central (Phenix City, Ala.) — 48-0 win at Smiths Station (Smiths, Ala.)

Greg Williams, Swansea (S.C.) — 60-14 loss at Wade Hampton (Hampton, S.C.)

Sergio Allen, Peach County (Fort Valley, Ga.) — 49-14 win vs. Houston County (Warner Robins, Ga.)

Demonte Capehart, Hartsville (S.C.) — 35-0 win vs. Conway (S.C.)

John Williams, Creekview (Canton, Ga.) — 46-7 win vs. Osborne (Marietta, Ga.)