Lawrence, Higgins stake Tigers to 14-3 lead

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Trevor Lawrence threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins, while Kelly Bryant ran for a score as second-ranked Clemson leads Texas A&M, 14-3, at the break at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Lawrence played four possessions and Bryant three in the first 30 minutes.

Clemson could have taken command of the game after it moved the football 60 yards to the Aggies’ one-yard line following a blocked field goal by defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. However, on fourth-and-goal from the one-yard, Bryant fumbled the snap and Texas A&M took over on downs at its own four.

Texas A&M opened the game with an 11-play, 66-yard drive, but came away with nothing when Daniel LaCamera missed a 26-yard field goal to the right.

On their second drive, the Aggies drove to the Clemson 23 before being stopped. This time LeCamera made a 40-yard field goal with 4:28 to play in the first quarter for a 3-0 lead.

The Tigers responded on their next possession as Bryant led the them on a 7-play, 75-yard drive, capping it with a one-yard run. Twice on third down-and-long, the senior picked up first downs, first with a 64-yard catch-and-run from Amari Rodgers and then an 18-yard screen pass to running back Travis Etienne.

Trevor Lawrence made his first appearance on Clemson’s third drive of the game. On his first play, he threw a deep pass down the sideline wide receiver Tee Higgins, who went up and took the ball out of the air, broke a tackle and then out ran the secondary for a 64-yard touchdown.

Higgins’ catch-and-run for a touchdown gave the Tigers a 14-3 lead 14:13 to play in the first half.

After a shaky start, the Clemson defense shut down the Aggies’ offense. A&M had minus-10 yards of total offense in the second quarter. The Tigers’ defensive front dominate A&M’s offensive line, limiting the Aggies to 45 yards on 21 carries and just 97 total yards.

The defense also had a sack and had six tackles for loss, five in the second quarter.