Tigers rally to take lead

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Second-ranked Clemson scored the first touchdown of the game against Texas A&M to take a 7-3 lead with 1:23 remaining in the first quarter.

Bryant scored on a 1-yard run to cap a seven-play, 75-yard drive that spanned 3:05. The Tigers converted two third-and-longs on the drive, including a 64-yard pass from Bryant to Amari Rodgers on third-and-15. An 18-yard screen pass to Travis Etienne on third-and-13 preceded Bryant’s touchdown run.

Texas A&M struck first with a 40-yard field goal by Daniel LaCamera on the previous possession, but the Aggies’ lead was short-lived.