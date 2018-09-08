Tigers rally to take lead

Tigers rally to take lead

Football

Tigers rally to take lead

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Second-ranked Clemson scored the first touchdown of the game against Texas A&M to take a 7-3 lead with 1:23 remaining in the first quarter.

Bryant scored on a 1-yard run to cap a seven-play, 75-yard drive that spanned 3:05. The Tigers converted two third-and-longs on the drive, including a 64-yard pass from Bryant to Amari Rodgers on third-and-15. An 18-yard screen pass to Travis Etienne on third-and-13 preceded Bryant’s touchdown run.

Texas A&M struck first with a 40-yard field goal by Daniel LaCamera on the previous possession, but the Aggies’ lead was short-lived.

, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
11hr

COLLEGE STATTION, Texas — It’s Game Day in College Station where No. 2 Clemson battles Texas A&M in a critical game for the Tigers’ hopes of making the College Football Playoff. (…)

reply
11hr

Each week, The Clemson Insider’s “Friday Night Lights” feature will bring you the latest on how Clemson’s commitments fared in their respective high school football games. Here’s how the future (…)

reply
21hr

NEWTON, Mass. – Two late goals by Boston College’s Simon Enstrom propelled the Eagles past the Clemson men’s soccer team, 3-2, on Friday night at Newton Campus Fields. With the loss in the opening (…)

reply
21hr

In a close match Friday at Historic Riggs field in Clemson, the Clemson women’s soccer team fell, 2-1, to West Virginia. As the second half started it was Clemson (4-3) who came out of the gates (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home