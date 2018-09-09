Clemson sweeps Troy in Big Orange Bash

The Clemson volleyball team swept Troy University 3-0 in the Tigers’ second game of the Big Orange Bash at Jervey Gym Saturday afternoon.

With the win, Clemson improved to 6-3 on the season and earned its fifth win in six matches, while the Trojans fell to 4-4 on the year. Freshman right side hitter Solei Thomas led the way with 21 kills.

“I think for us, it’s just the beginning,” said Clemson head coach Michaela Franklin. “We have a lot of young talent on the court for us right now so I think the most important thing for us was in preseason being in pressure situations and being in scenarios in match play that we have to learn to respond. I believe we’re getting that experience this preseason and that will help us carry into the ACC to have that experience.

“So there’s just so much more growth and potential in our team and training that we have left. So it’s just the beginning. We’re really excited about what we’re doing so early in the season and still knowing we still have a lot of training and teaching to do.”

Clemson won the first set 25-21 after being outhit by the Trojans .333 to .194. The Tigers then took the second set by the same score of 25-21 and this time outhit Troy .300 to .167. Clemson then swept with a 25-19 victory in the third and final set.

The young talent for the Tigers have been a difference maker and have already stepped up for Clemson.

“One of the most noticeable ones is Solei Thomas who was just the ACC Freshman of the Week this past week,” Franklin said. “She’s one that she’s just starting. We’re asking her to do some things that she’s never been asked to do before and she is just eager to learn. All of them are so coachable. It’s so fun to tell them one thing and go out there and apply it right away.

“Gabby Easton, another freshman is stepping into the setting role and taking the risk that we’re asking her to take from a setting standpoint. As well as our returners some of who are just sophomores Alyssa Deloney, Madi Howell, and Emily Curtis who is a junior. But I really impressed as I watched the highlights from last night’s match imp articular; them executing some of our defensive systems, so that’s what’s really impressive is they’re doing a great job executing our system and coming up with the play.”

Clemson will return to Jervey Gym later tonight to take on North Dakota at 7 p.m. The match will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.