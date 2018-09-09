Elliott says offense can be more efficient

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Clemson’s offense was not as efficient as co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott would have liked, but they did enough to get the job done thanks to two total touchdowns from Kelly Bryant and a Trevor Lawrence to Tee Higgins touchdown.

In the end, No. 2 Clemson defeated Texas A&M, 28-26, at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Elliott on the offense’s performance

“I thought there were a couple of situations where we weren’t as efficient as we anticipated. But, to come on the road and not have any procedural issues, not turn the ball over and find a way to win, you have to be proud. Obviously our guys wanted to play a little bit better but we are still trying to figure some things out on offense. We just have to learn from this game and grow.”

Elliott on Kelly Bryant

“I’m really, really proud of Kelly. Obviously, there as a portion of the game in the first half that wasn’t going very well for him but he came back in the second half and really showed his poise and leadership to be able to put together touchdown drives and find enough offense for us to win the game.”

Elliott on senior players

“You have to lean on those (senior) guys because they have been in this situation. I think that was something we told our guys coming into this game that from a maturity standpoint that we’ve been in games like this and know what it takes to win. The guys dug deep when they had to and found a way.”

Elliott on playing quarterbacks

“It starts with the two young men that are in the competition. Both are high character young men who pull for each other, they understand the situation, and really all they are focused on is going out there and trying to play their best. They feed off of each other. Our offense seems to feed off of both of those guys going in and it’s good when you have those guys and it’s good to be in that situation.”