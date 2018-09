COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant took control of the game for the Tigers in the second half and led them to two critical touchdown drives in a 28-26 victory over Texas A&M Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Bryant, who completed 12 of 17 passes for 205 yards and totaled two scores, said he found his rhythm in the second half.

The media caught up with Bryant following the Tigers’ win: