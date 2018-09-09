Latest AP Poll released

Clemson is again ranked No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was released Sunday.

The No. 2 ranking marks the 56th consecutive week the Tigers have been ranked in the AP Top 25. The Tigers, who defeated Texas A&M on Saturday night at Kyle Field, have been ranked in the top 5 of the Coaches Poll for 47 consecutive weeks, which is tied with Alabama for the longest active streak in the country.

Clemson has been ranked in 111 of the last 118 AP polls, dating back to 2011, the third-best mark in the country.

Associated Press top 25

1 Alabama (48) 1-0 1,511 1
2 Clemson (12) 1-0 1,467 2
3 Georgia 1-0 1,350 3
4 Ohio State 1-0 1,262 5
5 Wisconsin (1) 1-0 1,258 4
6 Oklahoma 1-0 1,251 7
7 Auburn 1-0 1,236 9
8 Notre Dame 1-0 1,080 12
9 Washington 0-1 870 6
10 Stanford 1-0 865 13
11 LSU 1-0 801 25
12 Virginia Tech 1-0 777 20
13 Penn State 1-0 768 10
14 West Virginia 1-0 762 17
15 Michigan State 1-0 684 11
16 TCU 1-0 632 16
17 USC 1-0 628 15
18 Mississippi State 1-0 538 18
19 UCF 1-0 407 21
20 Boise State 1-0 391 22
21 Michigan 0-1 318 14
22 Miami (FL) 0-1 241 8
23 Oregon 1-0 217 24
24 South Carolina 1-0 125
25 Florida 1-0 89

 

