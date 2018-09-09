Latest AP Poll released

Clemson is again ranked No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was released Sunday.

The No. 2 ranking marks the 56th consecutive week the Tigers have been ranked in the AP Top 25. The Tigers, who defeated Texas A&M on Saturday night at Kyle Field, have been ranked in the top 5 of the Coaches Poll for 47 consecutive weeks, which is tied with Alabama for the longest active streak in the country.

Clemson has been ranked in 111 of the last 118 AP polls, dating back to 2011, the third-best mark in the country.

Associated Press top 25