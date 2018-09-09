Latest Coaches Poll released

Clemson is again ranked No. 2 in the latest Amway/USA TODAY Coaches Top 25 poll, which was released Sunday.

The No. 2 ranking marks the 55th consecutive week the Tigers have been ranked in the Coaches Top 25. The Tigers, who defeated Texas A&M on Saturday night at Kyle Field, have been ranked in the top 5 of the Coaches Poll for 46 consecutive weeks, which is tied with Alabama for the longest active streak in the country.

Clemson has been ranked in 111 of the last 117 Coaches polls, dating back to 2011, the third-best mark in the country.