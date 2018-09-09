Lawrence shows his maturity on first play

Lawrence shows his maturity on first play

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Trevor Lawrence came into the Texas A&M game early in the second quarter Saturday.

The young quarterback, taking his first snap in a road game, made a read to a pass and went deep to wide receiver Tee Higgins who caught the ball, spun around and then out ran the Aggies to the end zone for a 65-yard touchdown.

After the game, Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said the freshman quarterback had a run-pass-option on the play and he did a good job making a good read and getting the ball to his playmaker.

